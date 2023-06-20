Social media reacts to Asamoah Gyan's retirement

Ghana legendary striker Asamoah Gyan has retired from football at the age of 37, following his announcement to hang his boots from active football with immediate effect on Tuesday evening.

The announcement came during his speech at The 30th Afreximbank Annual Meetings held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The announcement has elicited a wide range of reactions, particularly from Ghanaians and other African football fans on social media.

Gyan had an amazing moment playing for the Black Stars, having been the all-time top scorer for the Ghana senior national team with 51 goals from 109 appearances.

He represented Ghana in three FIFA World Cup tournaments and played a pivotal role in their historic run to the quarter-finals in the 2010 edition held in South Africa.

Gyan was also instrumental for the West African side, leading them to the finals of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations, losing 1-0 to Egypt and that of 2015 which was won by Cote d'Ivoire after post-match penalty shootouts.

Gyan had a successful club career as well. He played for several clubs around the world, including Udinese in Italy, Rennes in France and Sunderland in the English Premier League

He also played for Al-Ain in the United Arab Emirates, where he enjoyed tremendous success and became the club's all-time leading scorer.

