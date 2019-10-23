Solomon Asante bags Golden Boot and assists king in USL

Ghana winger Solomon Asante earned two awards at the end of the United Soccer League after claiming the Golden Boot as well as the assists king.

The Phoenix Rising attacker became the second player in the USL's history to bag both awards in the season.

Asante led the USL Championship with 22 goals and 17 assists in the 2019 regular season, leading his side to a record-setting campaign that saw Rising FC set Championship records for total wins (24), total points (78) and goals (89) in the regular season.

The Ghanaian forward was at the forefront of that success, with his 17 assists and 39 combined goals and assists breaking single-season records set last season by 2018 Championship Most Valuable Player Emmanuel Ledesma for FC Cincinnati.

The former TP Mezembe winger is the second player to claim both the Golden Boot and Assists Champion awards in the same season, following Trinidad & Tobago international Kevin Molino, who recorded 20 goals and nine assists for Orlando City SC in the 2014 season.

