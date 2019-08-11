Solomon Asante scores again as in-form Phoenix Rising record 13th consecutive victories

Ghana winger Solomon Asante grabbed the winning strike for Phoenix Rising as they defeated El Paso 2-1 to record a 13th successive wins in the United Soccer League.

The red-hot Arizona-based outfit kept their winning streak against El Paso on Saturday night.

Jose Aguinaga shot them into the lead in the 21st minute after dominating large part of the game.

But the lead did not last as Edson Partida’s 26th minute strike ensured both teams share the spoils at half time.

El Paso were able to do what most teams have failed to do in the past 12 games against Phoenix Rising by holding them at bay.

However, their defensive solidity was penetrated after Solomon Asante placed his artful penalty beyond goalkeeper Logan Ketterrer in the 73rd minute.

The goal was Asante’s 16th of the campaign.

The Ghanaian, who has also tallied 11 assists, has been nominated for the league MVP award.