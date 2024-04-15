Solomon Sarfo Taylor's career in ruins after former Kotoko star is hit with lengthy ban by GFA

Ghanaian forward Solomon Sarfo Taylor's career has come to an abrupt halt after the former Kotoko star received a three-year ban from the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The ban prohibits him from participating in any matches or competitions organized by the GFA for a period of three years.

This severe punishment comes as a result of Taylor being found guilty of falsifying his registration documents.

Consequently, Solomon Sarfo Taylor's player license has been revoked by the Disciplinary Committee.

Taylor's journey took him to Asante Kotoko as a free agent after departing Danish club Vendsyssel FF, where he had spent just one year following his transfer from Karela United.

It is understood that Taylor had been seeking a transfer away from Kotoko before his contract expired in August 2023.

However, failing to secure the move, he brought the matter to the player status committee. Unfortunately, this decision led to allegations of fraud, resulting in the lengthy ban imposed on him.

This ban poses a significant setback to Taylor's career, especially considering that he is in his prime years at the age of 25.

While he retains the right to appeal, the severity of the ban casts a shadow over his future in football, raising doubts about the possibility of him resuming his professional career.