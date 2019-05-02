Songné Yacouba returns to training to hand Kotoko boost ahead of Bechem clash

Asante Kotoko have been boosted by striker Songné Yacouba who has started training with the team after a four-week injury layoff.

The 27-year-old will be available for selection on Sunday against Bechem United at home in the Special Competition.

"Yacouba Songne has been finally declared fit by the medical team of Asante Kotoko SC and he is available for selection if he fits into the coach's tactics,'' Kotoko spokesperson Sarfo Duku told Nhyira FM.

''Management expects him to start training today."