2019 Africa Cup of Nations: South Africa coach Staurt Baxter names two teams for Ghana friendly

South Africa coach Staurt Baxter has named two teams for the friendly against Ghana in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

The Bafana Bafana will face the Black Stars in their final preparatory game ahead of the Nations Cup in Egypt.

Baxter has named two different teams for the first and second halves of the game.

The first team has some experience players in the line up with the likes of Dean Furman, Darren Keet and Thulani Sorero all starting.

South Africa have been drawn in Group D alongside Ivory Coast, Namibia and Morocco.

Below are the two teams for the game:

Starting XI: Darren Keet, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkwhanazi, Sfiso Hlanti, Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Thulani Serero, Thembinkosi Lorch, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba.

Second XI: Ronwen Williams, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Innocent Maela, Daniel Cardoso, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Bongani Zungu, Sbusiso Vilakazi, Themba Zwane, Lebo Maboe, Lars Veldwijk.