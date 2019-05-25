South Sudan police orders arrest of former FA President Chabur after FIFA ban

South Sudan police has ordered the arrest of the country's former FA President Chabur Goc Alei on Saturday for the misappropriation of funds of the federation.

This comes after he failed to appear before the law courts in Juba to answer to the charges levelled against him over allegations of not accounting to monies belong to the federation.

Captain Garang Ajo of the Northern Division Police in Juba gave the order to the police after he persistently failed to appear before the law courts to answer the charges.

Close associates of Chabur say he has been out of the country but the police have warned that he will be arrested in arrival in the country over the allegations which have already led to his ban by FIFA.

Chabur Goc Alei was banned from all football-related activities for 10 years for misappropriation and bribery by Fifa said on Friday.

Along with the ban, which comes into immediate effect, Alei was also fined 500,000 Swiss francs (US$499,000).

Fifa said in a statement that Chabour Goc Alei had been found "guilty of having misappropriated Fifa funds, as well as having offered gifts or benefits, in violation of the Fifa Code of Ethics."

Alei is also a former Fifa standing committee member.

The sport's world body says the ruling by the adjudicatory chamber of the independent ethics committee "was related to the misappropriation of Fifa Financial Assistance Programme and Fifa Goal Programme funds received by SSFA during the 2014 and 2015 period, and to payments made to football officials and other individuals."

Fifa confirmed the decision "was notified to Mr Alei today, the date on which the ban comes into force.