Southampton boss Russell Martin emphasises Kamaldeen Sulemana's need for fitness to unlock full potential

Southampton manager Russell Martin has underscored the importance of Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana maintaining fitness to realise his tremendous talent.

Martin's comments came in the aftermath of Southampton's 3-0 loss to Liverpool in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Anfield, where Sulemana's missed opportunities in the first half were noted.

Reflecting on Sulemana's performance and his injury history, Martin acknowledged the frustration surrounding the talented winger's career.

Sulemana, who joined Southampton from Stade Rennes, has faced challenges with injuries that have affected his consistency and goal-scoring opportunities.

Martin emphasized, "It’s now about staying fit in order for him to get to the level he is capable of. He is a young guy who is learning all the time and will be an important player for us. I think he is a little frustrated that he has had injuries, then got into a flow and then had to come out with injuries again."

Kamaldeen Sulemana, who missed the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations for Ghana due to injury, is yet to register a goal for Southampton in the current season. The manager's remarks highlight the recognition of Sulemana's potential impact and the importance of maintaining fitness to unlock his full capabilities on the field.

As Sulemana continues to navigate through the challenges of injuries, Southampton will be banking on the young winger to overcome these setbacks and contribute significantly to the team's success in the future. The Saints are currently fourth on the Championship table with 67 points after 34 games and are hoping to return to the top flight having suffered relegation last season.