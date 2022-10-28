Southampton could lose defender Mohammed Salisu after World Cup

Mohammed Salisu could leave Southampton in a big-money transfer if he performs well for Ghana at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

The centre-back has been a regular in Ralph Hasenhuttl's side this season, and the world will be watching him when he plays for the Black Stars next month.

The 23-year-old, who left Real Vallodolid in 2020 after Southampton activated his £10.9 million release clause, is now valued at £16 million by Transfermarkt.

He has since his arrival in Southampton made 63 appearances for the Saints, scoring one goal, and has taken part in 11 of the team's 12 Premier League games this year.

His performance earned him his international debut in September, where he participated in a 3-0 loss to Brazil before helping Otto Addo's team defeat Honduras 1-0.

If Salisu is named to Addo's final World Cup squad, which is expected, he will face three tough tests in the group stages.

Ghana have been drawn in a group of death, where they will compete for a place in the knockout rounds against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

If they are to qualify, Salisu will be crucial in dealing with attacking threats such as Ronaldo, Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes, Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez, and Heung-Min Son.