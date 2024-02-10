Southampton manager confirms Kamaldeen Sulemana's availability for Huddersfield clash

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has been declared fit for Southampton's clash against Huddersfield on Saturday in the English Championship.

The 20-year-old has been out since the end of November last year, ruling him out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

However, the former Stade Rennais winger returned to training last week and manager Russel Martin confirms he is ready for action against Huddersfield.

"I think the bench tomorrow is so strong. We have Kamaldeen back in the squad now, which is a really brilliant thing for us, a completely different option to anything else we have," he said in the pre-match presser.

"He’s excited by the prospect of being back in the team. He’s working so hard, training like an absolute beast because he knows that’s what it’s going to take and the other guys are the same," he added.

Sulemana is expected to play a key role with the Saints hoping to make a quick return to the Premier League.