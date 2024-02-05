Southampton manager gives injury update on Kamaldeen Sulemana

Southampton manager Russel Martin has revealed that Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana could return to action for the Saints next week.

The former Stade Rennais attacker has been out since November with an injury that has troubled his campaign.

Sulemana did not make the team for the game against Rothertham United despite showing signs of match fitness during the week.

According to the gaffer, the return of Sulemana will be a huge boost for the club as the season heads to the crucial part of the campaign.

"We had Sam Edozie on the bench today, great that we didn’t need to put him out there, so we can really use the next week to get him really ready, the same as Kamaldeen [Sulemana], so we’re going to have even more options with Breezy [James Bree] on the way back too," he said after the game.

Sulemana has made 13 appearances this season, serving three assists for the promotion chasers.