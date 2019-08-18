Southampton new signing Kevin Danso likened to Marcel Desailly or Frank Rijkaard

Kevin Danso's youth team coach at MK Dons Dan Micciche says the Southampton new signing has qualities like Marcel Desailly or Frank Rijkaard.

Micciche told the Daily Echo: "In Germany, he played as a center-back, I've always seen him as a Box to Box midfielder, he's fast, good in the air, has an overview, a good 'touch' and has an honest style of play.

"And he can score goals too. You cannot imagine how he played off his opponents in the offspring."

He has watched Danso as an adult again and again: "He has played in front of big scenes and there have already gained experience against players like Robert Lewandowski or Edinson Cavani ( Austria against Uruguay, Note).

"That's why, as a 20-year-old, he can certainly help Southampton.

Micciche even goes a step further.

"He's someone like Marcel Desailly or Frank Rijkaard, and if he can do as much as she can, he'll do it once," he added.

"West Ham and Fulham wanted to get Kevin last year but the two years with a lot of Bundesliga experience in Augsburg were very important to him and now he's ready for the next step."