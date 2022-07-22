Southend United sign Ghanaian midfielder Wesley Fonguck

English League One side Southend United have announced the signing of English-born Ghanaian Wesley Fonguck.

The 25-year-old joined the Blues from Barnet on a two-year deal.

"I obviously spoke to Harry [Taylor] and asked how he’s finding things, he had good things to say about the club. That played a part in me joining," he told the club after completing his move.

"I also played under Darren [Currie] before and that makes things easier. I know his ideas and how he likes to play and the gaffer too sounded very similar, so there was really no reason for me to hesitate.

"I’m more attacking minded, I can play midfield, in the number 10, even out wide on the left. I’m a technical player and like to make things happen, dribbling, passing, just creating things on the pitch. When you’re in the midfield you have to do a bit of everything!"

Fonguck played over 150 games for Barnet and previously represented England C in September 2018.