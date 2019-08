Barcelona B are hoping to tie-up a deal for Red Salzburg left-back Gideon Mensah in the coming days.

The Blaugrana are in negotiations to loan the Ghaianan youngster with an option to buy.

Salzburg are considering the loan offer and there is no definitive agreement because they are looking at other options.

The 21-year-old joined the Austrian giants in 2016 from Ghana Premier League outfit West Africa Football Academy.

He featured 15 times during a loan stint at Sturm Graz last term.