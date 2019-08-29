Spanish side Mallorca in search of left-back as they seek to provide competition for Lumor

Spanish La Liga side Mallorca are in search of a left-back before the end of the transfer window.

Ghanaian International Lumor Agbenyenu who recently joined the club in the summer on loan has really impressed Coach Vicente Moreno but there have been questions about his defensive work despite showing great display in attack.

Mallorca coach Vicente Moreno is interested in bringing in another left-back to provide competition for Lumor before the window closes on September 2.

The coach has reiterated that he needs to enforce some positions in his team before the transfer window closes.