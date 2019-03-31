Special Competition: Asante Kotoko 1-0 Aduana Stars - Abass Mohammed's early strike gives Porcupine Warriors win in Kumasi

Asante Kotoko made a bright start to the Normalisation Committee's Special Competition by recording a slender 1-0 victory over Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Kotoko, fresh from their four-month expedition in Africa, came into the game as strong favourites and it didn't take them too long to break the deadlock.

Abass Mohammed, who played a bit part role in the Caf Confederation Cup, opened the scoring two minutes into the start of the match. The striker scored from the tightest of angles.

Aduana thought they had equalised in the 33rd minute when former Kotoko player Yahaya Mohammed put the ball at the back of the net but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Felix Annan came to the rescue of Kotoko twice before Farouk Adams wasted a glorious opportunity to fetch the equaliser for the Ogya lads before recess.

The second half wasn't different from how the first ended as Aduana piled on the pressure but Kotoko remained resolute at the back to see out the result.

Aduana finished the game with 10 men after Noah Martey was sent off 15 minutes to full time.