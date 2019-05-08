Special Competition: Asante Kotoko 1-1 Bechem United - Porcupines frustrated at home

Asante Kotoko were held to a frustrating 1-1 stalemate at their own backyard, Baba Yara Stadium, by Bechem United in the NC Special Competition on Wednesday.

The draw sees Kotoko remain second in the Premier B standings but are now four points behind leaders Medeama, who won at home against AshantiGold.

Kotoko were heavy favourites coming into this match but suffered an early setback when they conceded the first goal in two minutes.

Prince Adu Kwabena shot Bechem United ahead with an impressive effort from close range.

However, two minutes later, Kotoko responded with a goal from top scorer Abdul Fatawu Safiu. The striker scored from a straight free-kick from 15 yards out.

After the early goals, Kotoko dominated possession and had the better chances but failed to convert any.

Naby Keita, Fatawu Safiu - two times - missed huge opportunities to secure maximum points for the Porcupine Warriors.