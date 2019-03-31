Special Competition: AshantiGold 2-0 Eleven Wonders - Quick-fire first half goals ensure Miners pick maximum points

AshantiGold SC opened their campaign in the Special Competition with a comfortable 2-0 win over Eleven Wonders FC at the Len Clay stadium on Sunday.

Serbian tactician Svetislav Tanasijevic assemble almost all his key figures with the exception of captain Tijani Joshua who is nursing an injury.

Ivorian import Baba Salia Ouattara emerged man of the match in the end

Richard Ella Djodi, Shafiu Mumuni, Richard Osei Agyemang, Samed Ibrahim and Roland Amouzou were all given a start.

The hosts got an early through a spot kick after Amos Kofi Nkrumah was brought down in the box.

Mumuni stepped up to score in the 11th minute.

Nine minutes later, Ouattara doubled the lead in the 20th minute after his left footed from the edge of the box beat goalkeeper George Ameyaw.

The visitors doubled their efforts in the second in search of the a consolation but all proved futile.

AshantiGold SC travel to Kumasi to take on Bechem United in their next fixture whereas Eleven Wonders FC tackle Aduana Stars.