Special Competition: Ashantigold coach Kjetil Zachariassen want his side to start scoring more goals

Head coach of Ashantigold Kjetil Zachariassen has charged his team to start scoring more goals in their games after their 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The Norwegian tactician admits he believes in attacking football and wants his side to be more productive infront of goal.

Ashantigold were accused of delay football after Mark Agyekum's first half goal but Zachariassen says the players decided to slow the game knowing they were winning.

"The players know I always want to score, I always want to attack so they help me to relax a bit. Football is all about scoring and the best defence is to score so the players delayed by themselves," he said after the game.

"We had planned to score at least two , one in each half but unfortunately we missed some opportunities that normally the guys score," he added.

"If you see the number of players in the box and you realize it is a smart build-up then you will appreciate it was a smart game by the guys."