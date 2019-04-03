Special Competition: Dreams 1-1 Karela United-  Taylor saves Karela from defeat with his second goal of the tournament

Karela United's Diawisie Taylor second goal of the competition cancelled out Dreams FC’s early lead in the first half as the game ended 1-1 at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Wednesday.

Dreams FC were in search for their first win in the competition after losing their opening game against Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The Still Believe club started off with more intense and got the goal in the 26th minute through Samuel Alarbi in the first half.

Both teams created a lot of chance but fluffed their lines.

Karela United responded strongly in the second half and got the equalizer through Diawisie Taylor who has now scored in two games for his side.

The Ayinese club have picked four points in their two away games played.

They host Hearts of Oak on Sunday in their first home game.