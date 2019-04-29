Special Competition: Hearts midfielder Mitchelle Sarpong named Man of the Match in victory over Inter Allies

Hearts of Oak midfielder Mitchelle Sarpong was named Man of the Match in their 2-0 away win over Inter Allies in the GFA Special Competition.

The Academy graduate was impressive for the Rainbow club, creating problems for the defence of Inter Allies as the Phobians secured all three points in Tema.

Goals from Joseph Esso and Kofi Kordzi ensured Hearts made it back-to-back wins over the Capelli Boys in the on going tournament.

Kim Grant's side were the better of the two teams on the day, after controlling and dominating the game with Mitchelle Sarpong the conductor in the team.

The game ended with both sides reduced to ten men after Michel Otou and Aminu Alhassan were both red carded for Inter Allies and Hearts respectively.