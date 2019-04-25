Special Competition: Hearts talisman Joseph Esso named Man of The Match in victory over Inter Allies

Hearts of Oak forward Joseph Esso was adjudged Man of the Match in his side's win over Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

The attacker was a menace to the Inter Allies defence creating problems for the Cappeli Boys as the Phobians returned to winnings ways in magnificent style.

Esso grabbed the game's second goal for Hearts as they comfortably swept aside Allies.

Following a barren first half, Esso led his charges to a rampant second half where Robert Addo opened the scoring with a powerful header from a Christopher Bonney corner.

Esso rounded goalkeeper Clement Aryee to slid in the ball into the net with eight minutes left.

The goal was the former Ebusua Dwarf striker's third of the campaign after scoring two against his former side.

The win means Hearts have won all their games at home in the GFA Special Competition.