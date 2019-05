Karela United enhanced their chances of winning Zone B of the Special Competition with a 1-0 win over WAFA at the CAM Park on Sunday.

In-form strker Diawisie Taylor scored bagged a brace in the first half at Aiyinase to grab the points.

Taylor followed up and repeated the brace he bagged at Inter Allies in midweek to nail the Academy Boys who are without an away win.