Special Competition: Kotoko coach C.K Akonnor confident of securing CAF CL place with victory over Karela

Asante Kotoko coach Charles Kwablah Akonnor says his team will work hard to pick Ghana's only ticket for the CAF Champions League next season ahead of the Special Competition final against Karela United.

The Porcupine Warriors will play the Anyinase based outfit in the final of the competition in Kumasi on Sunday, with the winner representing the country in Africa's premier club tournament.

After a poor showing in midweek against regional rivals Ashantigold in the Tier II Special competition, where they lost 3-1 in the semifinal, coach C.K Akonnor is confident his team will recover for the Karela showdown.

"We have performed badly in our last two games and so as to held meeting with the playing body and the outcome of it is tiredness and fatigue," he told Light FM.

Right now, the most important thing is to defeat Karela FC on Sunday. We are going in with sound mind and considering our opponents threats, will keep working harder to secure our long-awaited target thus playing in the CAF Champions League."

Asante Kototo represented Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup last season and finished in the group stages of the competition.