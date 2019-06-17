Special Competition: Kotoko midfielder Kwame Bonsu delighted by "massive win" over Hearts

Asante Kotoko midfield dynamo Kwame Bonsu has praised his side's win over arch rivals Hearts of Oak in the GFA NC Special Competition.

The Porcupine Warriors defeated the Phobians 5-4 on penalties after an entertaining 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Kotoko are now through to the finals with Bonsu describing the victory as a massive one.

"Massive win guys! On to the next one! Thanks for all the support," he tweeted after the game.

The Porcupine Warriors took the lead in the fifth minute through striker Abdul Fatawu Safiu.

He drilled home a low shot from inside the box after Naby Keita back-heeled a pass for him to smash home.

But Hearts of Oak kept fighting and pushing for the leveller and they were lucky to have won a penalty in injury time.

Christopher Bonney took the ball and perfectly shot home for the equalizer.