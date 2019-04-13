Special Competition: Liberty, Hearts face off in Accra derby as Kotoko eyes win against Bechem

Liberty Professionals will welcome Hearts of Oak to the Karl Reindolf Sports Stadium in Dansoman in match day five of the Ghana Football Association Special Competition which comes off on Sunday 13 April, 2019.

The Scientific-soccer lads are in-top form having scored seven goals in their last three games of the competition. Liberty picked a point away from home against Elmina Sharks on match day four during mid-week.

Liberty head coach Reginald Asante Boateng will lead his rejuvenated side against Hearts of Oak on Sunday as they search for their third win of the competition.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak bounced back from their match day three defeat against Karela to record a 2-1 win over Dwarfs on match day four at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Joseph Esso’s brace was enough to sink Dwarfs to their fourth defeat of the competition.

Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Kim Grant has urged the supporters of the club to have patience with his team as they build a formidable side for the future. It will be an intriguing game between both sides on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Asante Kotoko will play away to Bechem United as they search for their third win in a row. The Porcupine Warriors bounced back in style from their match day two defeat against Medeama to record wins against Techiman Eleven Wonders and AshantiGold.

They defeated their regional neighbors by 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Abdul Fatawu has been impressive for the Porcupine Warriors since the absence of star striker Songne Yacouba who is injured. He has scored four goals in two games for Kotoko in the competition.

Below are the match day five fixtures

Aduana Stars vs Stallions FC

AshantiGold vs Medeama

Bechem United vs Asante Kotoko

Eleven Wonders vs Berekum Chelsea

Dreams vs WAFA

Dwarfs vs Elmina Sharks

Karela United vs Inter Allies

Liberty vs Hearts of Oak