Special Competition Match day 13 Preview: Kotoko, Medeama to battle for top spot

Asante Kotoko and Medeama will headline the top liner of the week in this match day 13 fixture to be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors lost to the Mauve and Yellow on match day two by a lone goal at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park.

Medeama currently sits on the summit of Group A with 19 points followed by Kotoko with 18 points.

A win for Medeama will see them stretch the lead on the table while Kotoko must win to maintain their position within the top two.

A defeat will see Kotoko lose it position to AshantiGold who host Bechem United at the Len Clay Sports Stadium. The miners are third on the league log with 17 points.

The Porcupine Warriors have set their eyes on revenging that match day two at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park.

Week 13 fixtures at a glance

Inter Allies vs WAFA

Dwarfs vs Liberty

Hearts vs Elmina Sharks

Karela vs Dreams

Asante Kotoko vs Medeama

AshantiGold vs Bechem

XI Wonders vs Aduana Stars