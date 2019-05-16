Special Competition: We fully deserved our win - Liberty Pros coach Reginald Asante

Liberty Professionals coach Reginald Asante insists his team were deserving winners against Inter Allies in the Special Competition on Wednesday.

George Ansong fetched the opener for the Scientific Soccer lads with a close range in the 12th minute.

The Dansoman-based outfit finished off their opponents in the 24th minute through Francis Owusu's smart finish.

Speaking to reporters after the game, coach Asante declared that they were superior to their opponents in every facet of the match hence they deserved the victory.

” It was a good game”, he said.

“Technically and Tactically our boys were ahead of Inter Allies. But it was a good game especially playing on the Astro Turf.

“For most of our boys, it was a first time experience but we came here purposely to win because the competition is getting to its latter stages and every body is giving his best”, the young trainer added.

“The operation was to win our last three games and we are on course”, he said.

“Our next game is against Dwarfs away from home and with the way our boys have been tactivally discipline, we have a chance”, Asante concluded.

Liberty climb up to third on the Zone B log with 19 points after the win.