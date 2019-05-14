Special Competition: We need to win against Eleven Wonders or we are out- C.K Akonnor urges Kotoko players

Asante Kotoko coach C.K Akonnor has tasked his players to go for victory against Techiman Eleven Wonders on Match Day 12 of the Special Competition.

The Porcupine Warriors lost to regional rivals Ashantigold on Sunday, extending the winless streak to three games in the competition.

Akonnor, who was unimpressed with his team's performances against the miners urged his players to go for victory against Techiman City as the Reds eye a place in the semi finals of the competition.

“We need to win. No doubt about that. We need to win. How we win it doesn’t matter. We need to win to get on track or else we will be out of the competition and it is important that we win that match. But again we need to improve on the way we play”, he said.

Kotoko currently lie second in Zone A of the competition, four points behind Medeama.

The first two teams from each Zone qualify to the quarter finals of the makeshift competition, with the ultimate winners qualifying for the CAF Champions League.