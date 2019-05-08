Special Competition Week 10 Preview: Hearts vs Liberty- Phobians in search of another win against Liberty

Hearts of Oak will be hoping to record another win against Liberty in match day 10 of the Special Competition. The first leg ended 1-0 in favor of the Phobians on match day five.

The Phobians are undefeated in the second round as they have amassed six points out of two matches in the second round. Hearts will be hoping to make it three wins in a row in today’s game against the Scientific soccer lads at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts defeated Liberty at the Carl Reindolf Sports Stadium on match day five by a lone goal.

Kojo Obeng Junior scored a header from a corner to settle the clash in favor of the Phobians in the first leg. It was the first away win for Hearts in the competition.

The Phobians defeated WAFA by 4-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday to record their highest victory in the ongoing competition while Liberty picked a point against Dreams at the Theater of Dreams in Dawu on match day nine.

Meanwhile Liberty Professionals will aim for a revenge heading into this game.

The Dansoman-based club will hope to prevent a double from getting a double win in this fixture.

Hearts of Oak will hope to make it four successive wins in their home tie against fifth-positioned Liberty Professionals.

Hearts currently sit on the summit of the league log with 18 points in Zone B