Special Competition Week 10 Preview: Medeama vs AshGold - Mauves seek revenge against miners

Medeama take on Ashantigold in the top liner of the Ghana FA Special Competition at home on Wednesday seeking to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Coach Samuel Boadu is without defender Ali Ouattara and striker Kalibo Dedy Toussaint but welcomes winger Jacob Apau.

The pair are suspended for the clash.

Ivorian Kalibo Toussaint was shown a straight red card in the side’s 2-1 defeat at Techiman Eleven Wonders last Sunday.

The Mauve and Yellows are determined to maintain their top spot in zone A and are anxious to return to winning ways.

The two-time FA Cup winners have amassed 16 points from 9 games and sit at the top, two above second-placed Asante Kotoko.

A win will see the Mauve and Yellows stretch their lead at the summit of the table.