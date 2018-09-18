Sports Ladies make donations to Black Maidens ahead of World Cup

Supporters Union, Sports Ladies have made donations to the female national U-17 team, the Black Maidens ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

The team are preparing for the World Cup in Uruguay, which comes off in November at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Pampram.

Sports Ladies Supporters Union donated several items including assorted drinks, Sanitary Pads, Boxes of Mineral water and some energy.

The Union led by their President Madam Jacklyn Konadu Addo visited the team on Monday and provided them with the goodies to serve as morale booster ahead of their trip to Uruguay.

Madam Jacklyn Konadu Addo urged the team to prepare well and make the country proud at the mundial and promised their unflinching support to the playing body.

The Black Maidens have been drawn in group A of the FIFA U-17 World Cup with host Urguay, New Zealand and Finland.