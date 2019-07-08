Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah visits Black Stars at training ahead of last 16 clash against Tunisia

The Minister of Youth and Sports Hon. Isaac Asiamah visited the Black Stars at their final training session ahead of the game against Tunisia on Monday.

The Minister shared some time with the players where he urged them to go all out for victory against the Carthage Eagles.

The team has been preparing for the clash with Tunisia after finishing top of group F with victory over Guinea-Bissau last Tuesday.

Ghana will be facing the North Africans for the eight time at the Nations Cup, and have a very good record against their opponents.

The West Africans have won six of their seven meetings against the 2004 champions, with the other game ending in a draw.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has a fit squad ahead of the game after winger Thomas Agyepong returned to training last week. He joins Jonathan Mensah who was initially a doubt for the game tonight.

The winner of tonight's match will progress to the quarter finals to face surprise package Madagascar.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin