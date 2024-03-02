Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif proposes solution to Ghana Premier League attendance woes

Ghana's Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has expressed concern about the declining attendance at Ghana Premier League games.

In an interview, Ussif highlighted that the issue has persistently plagued the league across multiple seasons and has continued into the current campaign. He emphasized his worries about the dwindling numbers of spectators witnessed in various stadiums.

To address this problem and revitalize interest in the league, Ussif unveiled plans for collaborating with the Ghana League Clubs Associations (GHALCA).

One proposed solution involves leveraging National Service Personnel to support clubs in enhancing branding and generating engaging content aimed at luring more fans to the stadiums.

Ussif reiterated his dedication to resolving the issue, stressing the importance of this initiative and its potential to positively impact attendance figures and ultimately benefit the league as a whole.

"I am not pleased with the attendance levels during Ghana Premier League games, and I have discussed with GHALCA ways to assist them using National Service Personnel to create appealing content and other materials for the clubs," he told Asempa FM in an interview.

"We've only recently begun this endeavour, and we're confident that it will eventually produce the desired outcomes," he further explained.

The current Ghana Premier League season is in its 19th week, with Samartex sitting atop the table as surprise leaders.