Stade Rennais express concrete interest in Ghana defender Alidu Seidu

In the latest transfer buzz surrounding French Ligue 1, Stade Rennais have reportedly expressed a keen interest in acquiring the services of Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu from Clermont Foot.

While negotiations are said to be underway, no official bid has been tabled as of now, according to French outlet L'Equipe.

Speculation is rife that Seidu, who has been a standout performer for Clermont Foot, may have already played his final game for the club. With the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on the horizon, the 23-year-old's potential move to Stade Rennais could materialise following the tournament.

Ouest France initially brought attention to Stade Rennais' substantial interest in the versatile defender, capable of playing in central defence or as a right-back. Seidu has showcased his adaptability on the field, featuring in 14 Ligue 1 matches this season.

Despite the ongoing discussions, Clermont Foot is yet to receive a formal offer for their prized asset. Alidu Seidu's potential departure raises questions about the club's stance, particularly as they aim to secure their Ligue 1 status amid keen competition.