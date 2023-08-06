Stade Rennais to find suitable replacement for Jeremy Doku amid Man City interest

Stade Rennais coach, Bruno Genesio has hinted at the possible departure of talented forward Jeremy Doku who is said to be close to joining Manchester City.

Following the impressive performance of the Belgian-born Ghanaian, Doku has garnered interest from top teams in Europe including Treble winners Manchester City who are believed to be the latest name on the list of clubs vying for his signature.

The Cityzens are said to be looking for a long-term replacement for Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez who departed the club to play in the Saudi Pro League.

Bruno Genesio, manager of Stade Renais, told L'Equipe that keeping Jeremy Doku would be challenging should Manchester City make a bid for the attacking player.

“Perhaps it won’t be possible, but it’s part of the life of a club like ours to sell young players to prestigious clubs and for important sums. I think we’ve shown that we’re capable of making up for certain departures,” the gaffer said.

The 21-year-old is still a Stade Rennais player and is prepared to help the team compete for titles in the upcoming French football season since no official offer has been received.