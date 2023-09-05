Standard Liege reach agreement with Club Brugge to sign Ghanaian attacker Kamal Sowah on loan

Standard Liège have secured a season-long loan agreement with Club Brugge for Ghanaian talent Kamal Sowah, GHANAsoccernet.com understands

The clubs finalized this loan deal with a purchase option on Tuesday.

Sowah, who previously played under coach Carl Hoefkens at Brugge, has arrived in Liège for his medical tests.

Notably, Brugge signed Sowah for a then-record fee of 9 million Euros in 2021, but he struggled to meet expectations and was loaned to AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Eredivisie in 2022.

During his time with Hoefkens, Sowah displayed his best form.

However, with Hoefkens' departure, his playing time in the Belgian Jupiler League decreased significantly.

The 23-year-old winger aims to resurrect his career at Liège under the guidance of his former coach.

The purchase option in the loan deal is reportedly set at around 3 million Euros.

In the 2022-23 season, Sowah made 27 appearances for Brugge and scored four goals. He also contributed two goals in seven UEFA Champions League appearances.