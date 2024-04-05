Start building around Mohammed Kudus as soon as possible - CK Akonnor

Former Black Stars coach Charles Kwablah Akonnor has reiterated the importance of building the national team around the West Ham star Mohammed Kudus.

Akonnor's remarks echo the sentiments expressed by legendary Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan, who highlighted Kudus' growing influence in the football world. Gyan emphasized Kudus' exceptional performances, particularly in the Premier League with West Ham United, making him a standout player among Ghanaian footballers in Europe.

"So far it is obvious when I say it's obvious I mean you know, Mohammed Kudus," Gyan stated on Asempa FM.

"When I was coming up, we had Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari and at a point it got to me. Players have come and gone. We had the Abedi Pele era, Stephen Appiah era, Michael Essien era and the Asamoah Gyan era and now it looks like it's Kudus' era."

"I mean he is the only Ghanaian player performing in Europe. And not just in any league, but in the Premier League," Gyan added.

Kudus' rise to prominence has caught the attention of Akonnor, who believes that the 23-year-old midfielder should be the focal point of the Black Stars due to his outstanding contributions both at club and international levels.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Akonnor emphasized the importance of centering the national team around Kudus, citing his remarkable performances and potential to be the next big star in Ghanaian football.

"The earlier, of course, the better. Yes, our captain and his brother have performed admirably for the team, but given the current trend, it makes more sense to center Black Stars around Mohammed Kudus. He (Kudus) has shown everyone wrong about his ability to be the next big thing, it makes sense for us to get started as soon as possible."

As Ghana look ahead to future competitions, including the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, Akonnor's call to build around Kudus serves as a strategic approach to harnessing the potential of one of the nation's brightest talents.