Stephen Appiah says retiring from football has always been difficult

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has stated that he still have the passion to play active football on the pitch.

Appiah, 37, has now taken a technical role in the Black Stars team after retiring form the game some years back.

The former Juventus star in an interview with South African magazine Soccerladuma noted how difficult is been since hanging his boots.

"Retiring from football? It has been very difficult," he said

To just stop what you have been doing with love and passion for so many years has been hard.