Sterling Sports Africa sign two year deal with defender Caleb Amankwaa

Fast Rising Sports Agency, Sterling Sports Africa have signed a deal with Aduana Stars' versatile defender Caleb Amankwaa.

Sterling Sports will oversee the management of the player for the next two years, a deal which is renewable based on the terms and conditions.

The Agency owned by former Ghanaian footballer Nuhu Sakibu will facilitate the development of the youngster in his career path.

Caleb Amankwaa is one of the best right backs in the country and can also play across the baclkline due to his versatility.

The 21-year old was Man-of-the Match against XI Wonders in the ongoing GFA Special competition and sparkled yesterday as Aduana Stars drew with Medeama SC on Day 7 of the tournament.

Having joined the Premier League champions from Academy side two seasons ago, the Black Meteors defender has established himself in the Aduana team.

He was an integral member of the team before the 2018 league season was truncated. He featured in the club's CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup campaign last season.

Amankwaa was recently linked with giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko and two times FA Cup champions Medeama SC.