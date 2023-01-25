Strasbourg rejects Sevilla's 2 million Euros bid for Ghana defender Alexander Djiku

Racing Club Strasbourg have rejected Sevilla's offer for Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku.

The La Liga side submitted a 2 million Euros bid for the Black Stars centre-back last week, but Strasbourg are demanding more.

According to L'Equipe, the Ligue 1 outfit want 5 million Euros for the defender, who has five months left on his current deal.

This means Djiku will wear down his contract and leave for free in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United in England are closely monitoring the defender's situation in France.

Djiku is Strasbourg's deputy captain and has been in sensational form for the Blues since joining them from SM Caen.

This season, the 28-year-old has made 18 Ligue 1 appearances for Strasbourg, scoring a goal and providing an assist for the club.

Djiku represented Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar, featuring in two matches as the Black Stars bowed out at the group stage.