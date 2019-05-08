Striker David Accam joins Ghanaian quartet at Columbus Crew

David Accam has increased the rank of Ghanaian players at Columbus Crew after joining the Black and Gold from Philadelphia Union.

Crew acquired the Ghana striker in exchange for US$100,000 in Targeted Allocation Money, $400,000 in General Allocation Money and an International Roster Spot for the 2019 Major League Soccer season.

Accam, 28, is in his fifth Major League Soccer season and has made 109 appearances (83 starts) while scoring 38 goals and providing 17 assists since joining the League. At the international level, Accam has represented the Ghana National Team on nine occasions.

''We want to welcome David Accam to Columbus Crew SC as David is a fast, dynamic player and a proven attacking threat in MLS,” said Crew SC President Tim Bezbatchenko.

''In addition to having experience in the League, we believe David’s specific skillset will help us bolster the attack of our current roster and we look forward to his contributions to the Club this season.''

Accam joined the Ghanaian contingent at the club- Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah.