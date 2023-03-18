Striker Prince Opoku Agyemang scores 9th goal of the season to propel Duhok home victory in Iraqi top division

Ghanaian striker Prince Opoku Agyemang was on target for Duhok Sports Club in the Iraqi Super League when they comfortably beat Al Diwaniya on Friday afternoon.

The former Medeama SC player scored the final goal as Duhok claimed a 2-0 victory over Al Diwaniya at the Duhok Stadium in the round 21 league encounter.

The home side got their noses in front in the match in the 38th minute through Ivorian forward Yannick Zakri.

Opoku Agyemang doubled the advantage for Duhok in the 51st minute after benefitting from a defensive mishap to slot home a nice goal.

Former Hearts of Oak defender Nuru Sulley lasted the entire duration of the match for Duhok and was named the man of the match following his enthralling display.

Opoku Agyemang has now scored 9 goals in the Iraqi top flight and is a joint top scorer with two other players including compatriot Antwi Dennis Agyare who plays for Al Naft.