GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Striker Samuel Tetteh extends loan stay with Austrian side LASK Linz for one more year

Published on: 16 June 2019
Striker Samuel Tetteh extends loan stay with Austrian side LASK Linz for one more year
Samuel Tetteh

Ghana striker Samuel Tetteh has extended his loan stay at Austrian top-flight side LASK Linz for one more year.

LASK Linz have also the first option to sign him if his contract deal expires at the end of the 2019/20 season.

"I am very happy that the LASK gives me the confidence, I feel very well in Linz. I would like to call my performance even more and take the next step with the team" Tetteh said.

The 22-year-old owned by Red Bull Salzburg joined the side in January 2018 for one-and-a-half season loan deal.

He excelled last season by scoring seven goals in 28 competitive games as LASK Linz secured a Europa League spot.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments