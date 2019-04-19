Student coaches from Cape Vars undertake practical observations at Asante Kotoko

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko welcomed student coaches from the University of Cape Coast earlier this week.

The undergraduates spent two days at the club's Adako Jachie training ground.

The club's Twitter account posted: ''Its been 2 days of wonderful company with student coaches from the University of Cape Coast, who passed through Adako Jachie yesterday and today to observe our training sessions.''

Every year, the Department of Health, Physical Education and Recreation (HPER) of the University of Cape Coast sends its level 400 students offering Practicum/Seminar in Coaching to observe training sessions as part of the requirement for their certification.

Last year, the graduating class spent time with Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies in Accra.