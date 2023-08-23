GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Students of Bechem Presec stop Bechem United from using training facility

Published on: 23 August 2023
Students of Bechem Presec stop Bechem United from using training facility

Students of Bechem Presbyterian Senior High School interfered in Bechem United's training session on Tuesday stopping them from using the school's pitch.

In a video shared on Twitter, coach Bismark Kobi Mensah's team were seen on the pitch in their kits and balls ready to engage themselves in some duels but a group of student stormed the school pitch to halt the training session.

While the exact reason for the student's behaviour is unknown, close sources say the club had defaulted an agreement with the school which required them to fulfill their part of an obligation which included payment of a token for maintenance.

The club is therefore expected to either settle the matter and continue using the school's facility or find an alternative means of training as the new Ghana Premier League approaches.

The Hunters are hoping to finish on a high note after managing to end the previous season in third place under former coach Kassim Mingle.

They will start their 2023/24 campaign with a trip to Nsoatreman on September 15.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more