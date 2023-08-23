Students of Bechem Presec stop Bechem United from using training facility

Students of Bechem Presbyterian Senior High School interfered in Bechem United's training session on Tuesday stopping them from using the school's pitch.

In a video shared on Twitter, coach Bismark Kobi Mensah's team were seen on the pitch in their kits and balls ready to engage themselves in some duels but a group of student stormed the school pitch to halt the training session.

Bechem Presec SHS STOPS Bechem united FROM USING their school park as training grounds.#AbnGhana pic.twitter.com/nVXJtlmTyX — Angel 96.1 Fm (@AngelFmKumasi) August 23, 2023

While the exact reason for the student's behaviour is unknown, close sources say the club had defaulted an agreement with the school which required them to fulfill their part of an obligation which included payment of a token for maintenance.

The club is therefore expected to either settle the matter and continue using the school's facility or find an alternative means of training as the new Ghana Premier League approaches.

The Hunters are hoping to finish on a high note after managing to end the previous season in third place under former coach Kassim Mingle.

They will start their 2023/24 campaign with a trip to Nsoatreman on September 15.