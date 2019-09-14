Substitute Raman Chibsah scores debut goal as ten-man Gaziantep nail Besiktas

Midfielder Yusif Raman Chibsah scored his first goal for ten-man Gazisehir Gaziantep on Saturday in their 3-2 win over Besiktas at home in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 26-year-old replaced Mali defender Souleymane Diarra on the hour mark and got onto the scoresheet 19 minutes later.

Chibsah goal gave Gaziantep a three-zero lead after countryman Patrick Twumasi had opened the scoring in the 8th minute and Guray Vural after 58 minutes.

But Besiktas scored two goals in one minute to cause a nervy end to the match.

Another Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Aziz Tetteh lasted the entire duration for Gaziantep.