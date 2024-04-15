Sulley Muntari never slapped anybody during 2014 World Cup - Asamoah Gyan clarifies

Ex-Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has cleared te air on a reported altercation involving midfielder Sulley Muntari and team official Moses Amah 'Parker' during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Reports had suggested that Muntari physically assaulted Parker over disputes regarding appearance fees, leading to Muntari's suspension from the team.

However, Gyan dismissed these reports during an interview on Onua TV's Onua Maakye show, clarifying that Muntari did not slap Parker as alleged. "Sulley [Muntari] never slapped anybody," Gyan stated emphatically.

While Gyan chose not to delve into further details, he emphasised that Muntari was not involved in any such incident.

Muntari faced disciplinary action and was expelled from the team's camp for indiscipline following the reported altercation. This expulsion marked a significant event in his international career, as he was not called up again until his retirement from international football.

The incident strained relations between Muntari and Parker, but they have since reconciled as a picture of their unity pooped up during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Meanwhile, Ghana exited the 2014 tournament at the group stage for the first time, losing to Portugal in their final group game.

Additionally, Gyan previously confirmed a similar disciplinary incident involving Kevin-Prince Boateng, who had verbally assaulted then-coach James Kwesi Appiah. Gyan clarified that Boateng's case was the coach's decision, as Appiah felt disrespected by Boateng's choice of words.

Boateng, who had never earned a call-up to the national team following the incident, did not feature in subsequent matches for Ghana.