Sunderland eying loan deal for Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from Crystal Palace

Sunderland have joined the race for the signing of Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who is expected to leave on loan before the end of the transfer window.

The Sun revealed that the Championship side are the latest to express interest having spoken to Palace about the possibility of signing Rak-Sakyi the youngster on loan.

Rak-Sakyi spent the previous season at Charlton, and it was a decision that paid off well for him as he scored 15 goals and provided eight assists as the Addicks placed ninth in the league.

The 20-year-old joined the Eagles in 2019, looking to have a smoother path to the first team, after rising through the ranks at Chelsea.

A number of Championship teams have expressed interest in Rak-Sakyi on loan, but Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has stated that he 'hopes' the player will remain with the Eagles this season.

“We like Jes – we’re happy to have him back. We like what we see in training. As a coach, I am in no hurry to ask him to leave to go on loan,” he said via London News online.

“One hopes that will be the case, but these matters with young players can be complicated because they have their own feelings about getting match minutes. They also have agents who are suggesting to them that the next move in their career needs to be another loan.

“It’s a constant matter for discussion. We, the coaching staff, are happy to have him and happy to be working with him. Who knows? Let’s hope he stays with us rather than go on loan.”

After a blazing season in English League One, the English-born Ghanaian attacker was awarded Charlton Athletic's Men's Supporters Player of the Year during the club's award event.