Super Eagles begin training camp in Marrakech with new coach ahead of Ghana and Mali friendlies

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have commenced their training camp in Marrakech, Morocco, in preparation for their upcoming international friendlies against Ghana's Black Stars and Mali's Eagles.

A total of 22 players have gathered at the camp, with official preparations for the friendlies starting on Tuesday. Key players such as Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Frank Onyeka, Francis Uzoho, Chidozie Awaziem, and Bright Osayi-Samuel, are expected to join the squad soon.

However, Napoli star striker Victor Osimhen will miss the friendlies due to injury, adding to the team's challenges.

In the absence of a permanent coach, interim coach Finidi George will lead the team. This interim appointment follows the departure of Portuguese manager Jose Peseiro, who guided the Super Eagles to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, Ghana has also commenced training in Morocco ahead of the highly anticipated clash with Nigeria. Coincidentally, the Black Stars will see the return of Otto Addo as head coach for the encounter.